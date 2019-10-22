Mahatir firm on Kashmir statement despite Indian companies planning boycott

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad stands firm on his statement regarding the Kashmir conflict, despite Indian companies’ plans to stop buying Malaysian palm oil.

The Malaysian prime minister said last month that “despite UN resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, the country has been invaded and occupied”. Indians took offence at the statement.

“We speak out our minds and we don’t retract and change,” Malaysian newspaper The Star quoted the 94-year-old leader as saying Tuesday.

“We felt that the people of Kashmir had benefited from the resolution of the United Nations, and all we are saying is that we should all abide, not just India and Pakistan, but even the United States of America and other countries…Otherwise, what’s the good of having the UN?” Mahatir told reporters in Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian premier said that while Malaysia needs to be “nice to people” as it relies on trade with others, it also has to “speak up for people”.

“So, sometimes what we say is liked by some and disliked by others,” he was further quoted by the newspaper.

‘Indian companies told to stop buying Malaysian palm oil’

Earlier, the Malaysian media reported that Indian oil seed companies were told to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia.

Atul Chaturvedi, president of the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEAI), told members that the “strained relations” between Malaysia and India had “put a lot of responsibility on our industry in view of huge imports of palm oil from that country,” Malaysian state news agency Bernama reported Monday.

Chaturvedi was also quoted as saying that the Indian government “has not taken kindly” to Mahathir’s comments.

He further said that Indian vegetable oil companies “should avoid purchases from Malaysia for the time being” to show their solidarity with the nation.