Madinah bus crash victims include multiple Pakistanis: Foreign Office

10 mins ago
 
Multiple Pakistanis were among the victims of a deadly bus crash in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Office said Thursday.

Thirty-five foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus collided with another heavy vehicle near the holy city of Madinah on Wednesday.

The victims also “include a certain number of Pakistani nationals,” the Foreign Office of Pakistan said in a statement, citing initial reports.

Of the four survivors, it said, one was a Pakistani national named Akbar. He was said to be seriously injured.

The Pakistan Consulate General in Jeddah has been in contact with the injured Pakistani, according to the statement.

It is also in touch with the concerned Saudi authorities and staff of the King Fahad Hospital, Madinah to ascertain details of casualties of Pakistani nationals.

The Pakistani mission has deputed three officials for any inquiries or facilitation with regard to the incident. Below are their contact details:

 

Majid Hussain Memon
CWA Consulate Jeddah
00966-532347340

 

Tariq Mehmod
Madinah
00966-583723184, 00966-580903349

 

Abdul Shakoor Sheikh
CWA, Pak Embassy, Riyadh
00966-552773332

 

