Liaquat Qaimkhani sent to jail on judicial remand

An accountability court in Islamabad has sent Liaquat Qaimkhani, the former director-general of parks at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, to jail on judicial remand.

He was presented in court after the completion of his physical remand on Monday.

NAB has asked for an extension in his physical remand but the court denied the request.

The prosecutor of the accountability bureau argued that important documents were found from the suspect’s house.

Qaimkhani’s lawyer, however, said that the report submitted by an investigation team failed to prove any charge against his client. He did not play any part in the allotment of any land, the lawyer said.

The former KMC official is currently facing an inquiry regarding the illegal allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land to real estate giant Bahria Town for its Icon Tower in Karachi. He was arrested on September 18.

NAB officials raided Qaimkhani’s residence in order to recover records pertaining to the allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land. They instead found a treasure trove of 243 valuable items. The officials seized eight luxury vehicles, including Mercedes and Audi A4 cars, a Range Rover jeep, Toyota’s Surf, Land Cruiser, and Fortuner SUVs. They found 20 files of different plots in Karachi’s Mehran Town.

