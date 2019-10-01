LHC seeks NAB’s response on Maryam’s plea for interim bail

The Lahore High Court issued on Tuesday a notice to the National Accountability Bureau seeking its response on Maryam Nawaz’s plea for interim bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

A day earlier, Maryam had filed the petition in the LHC seeking interim bail in the case.

A two-member bench of the LHC, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Raza, conducted hearing of the petition.

Maryam stated in her petition that her family had a political history and all of their properties and assets were declared. She said she was being subjected to political victimization through allegations of money laundering.

The court issued notices to the anti-corruption watchdog seeking its response and adjourned the hearing until October 14.

The PML-N vice-president had requested the court to grant her interim bail until a final verdict is announced on her bail plea.

She is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998. Maryam allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills, according to NAB.

The PML-N vice-president is currently in jail on a judicial remand until October 9.