LHC established rule of law: Mushahid Hussain on Nawaz’s bail

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Mushahid Hussain said on Friday that the Lahore High Court established the rule of law by granting bail to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier in the day, Nawaz was granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case against surety bonds worth Rs1 million. The former premier is currently under treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital.

In his response to the development, Hussain said the former premier had been compensated for the injustices done to him.

He hoped that PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz would also be granted bail soon.

Maryam is currently on judicial remand until November 8 in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.