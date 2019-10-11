LHC dismisses Meesha’s appeal in harassment case against Ali Zafar

The Lahore High Court on Friday disposed off a petition filed by singer Meesha Shafi in a harassment case lodged by her against singer Ali Zafar.

Shafi, in an appeal filed in August 2018, had challenged the Punjab ombudsperson (Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace) and governor’s decision to dismiss her complaint against Zafar whom she accused of sexual harassment.

On October 2, Justice Shahid Kareem reserved the verdict in the case.

Initially, Shafi had filed a complaint accusing Zafar of harassment with the provincial ombudsperson, who had rejected it on technical grounds. The reason cited for the dismissal was that she and Zafar “did not have an employer-employee relationship”.

Shafi then made an appeal against this decision with the Punjab governor. He, however, upheld the ombudsperson’s decision in July 2018, dismissing her request on “technical grounds”.

The third attempt Shafi made was in the LHC. She challenged the governor’s decision in the high court.

Her lawyer, Nighat Dad, tweeted on Friday that the court had “maintained [the] ombudsperson’s decision in Meesha’s case and dismissed the petition appealing the decision of the ombudsperson in which she decided to dismiss the case because of jurisdiction.”

“Neither ombudsperson nor the high court heard Meesha’s case of sexual harassment on merits,” she tweeted.

She explained that the court’s decision did not mean that Ali Zafar has been exonerated from charges leveled by Shafi as it was not heard on merits.

