Monday, October 28, 2019  | 28 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Levies open aerial fire to disperse JUI-F protesters in Duki

2 hours ago
Levies open aerial fire to disperse JUI-F protesters in Duki

An FIR was registered against Azadi March participants after a clash between JUI-F workers and Levies personnel in Balochistan’s Duki on Monday.

An FIR has been registered by Levies personnel against members of JUI-F’s security wing Ansarul Islam at the Saddar police station.

JUI-F’s district general secretary Hafiz Muhammad Amin and Maulana Shamsuddin have been nominated in the FIR. Around 250 unidentified persons have also been nominated in the FIR.

The clash reportedly took place after a stick-wielding mob of Ansarul Islam reached the Nana Sahib check-post and attempted to cross it. The law enforcers opened aerial fire after the activists did not stop.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Multan, fish, Farming, weather, Sea food
 
MOST READ
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Imran came into power through theft, he must resign: Fazl
Imran came into power through theft, he must resign: Fazl
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.