Levies open aerial fire to disperse JUI-F protesters in Duki

An FIR was registered against Azadi March participants after a clash between JUI-F workers and Levies personnel in Balochistan’s Duki on Monday.

An FIR has been registered by Levies personnel against members of JUI-F’s security wing Ansarul Islam at the Saddar police station.

JUI-F’s district general secretary Hafiz Muhammad Amin and Maulana Shamsuddin have been nominated in the FIR. Around 250 unidentified persons have also been nominated in the FIR.

The clash reportedly took place after a stick-wielding mob of Ansarul Islam reached the Nana Sahib check-post and attempted to cross it. The law enforcers opened aerial fire after the activists did not stop.

