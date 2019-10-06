Lahore: Services Hospital’s radiology tower awaits completion after 10 years

More than Rs1.81 billion have been spent on it

More than Rs1.81 billion have been spent on it so far, but the project was stopped because of a lack of funds.The machinery, which was purchased for Rs820 million, still lies packed in boxes, according to a report of the building and development authority. Some have complained that the boxes have become damp because they got soaked during recent monsoon rains.Dr Mahmood Ayaz, the principal of the Services Institute of Medical Sciences, said that the project was delayed because of a number of reasons. The initial plan did not have any gas connections or an emergency exit. It was later realised that the building doesn't even have access to medical gases.He said that no funds have been released by the government to restart the project.