HOME > Health

Lahore: Services Hospital’s radiology tower awaits completion after 10 years

41 mins ago
 
More than Rs1.81 billion have been spent on it



The Punjab government had decided in 2009 to construct a radiology tower at Lahore's Services Hospital to help the patients. It has been more than 10 years since the project was started but it is still nowhere near completion. 

More than Rs1.81 billion have been spent on it so far, but the project was stopped because of a lack of funds.

The machinery, which was purchased for Rs820 million, still lies packed in boxes, according to a report of the building and development authority. Some have complained that the boxes have become damp because they got soaked during recent monsoon rains.

Dr Mahmood Ayaz, the principal of the Services Institute of Medical Sciences, said that the project was delayed because of a number of reasons. The initial plan did not have any gas connections or an emergency exit. It was later realised that the building doesn't even have access to medical gases.

He said that no funds have been released by the government to restart the project.

hospital Lahore
 
