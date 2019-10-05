KP’s first child protection court opens in Mardan

Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa’s first child protection court started hearing cases in Mardan on Saturday.

It was inaugurated by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed.

The court will deal with prosecution of cases relating to child molestation, sexual harassment and other abuse.

PHC Registrar Khawaja Wajihuddin said the courts will provide a safe environment for minors.

They have been set up in Mardan, Peshawar and Abbottabad with support from the British Council. The recent cases of child rape, murder and molestation in Mardan and Kasur led to a public outcry. It pressured the government to act and constitute these courts.

Judges assigned to these child protection courts have been specially trained.

