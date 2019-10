The Ministry for Local Bodies is currently drafting the law











"Chalking makes the walls dirty and mars beauty of the city," KP Minister for Local Bodies Shahram Tarakai said, while speaking to reporters in Peshawar."Its prevention is necessary which is why we are drafting a law."He said the ones involved in wall chalking could be handed a prison term and fined under the proposed Anti-Wall Chalking Act.Tarakai said the law was being drafted currently and it would soon be presented before the provincial cabinet. However, he did not give a timeframe for this.After approval by the cabinet, a proposed bill or act is presented before the assembly for debate. After passage from the assembly, the bill is forwarded to the governor for signing it into a law.