KMC’s financial crisis deepens with 15% raise in salaries, pensions

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation has once again knocked the door of the Sindh government over its prevailing financial crisis. This time, the KMC is seeking funds to pay the 15% raise in salaries and pensions as announced by the Sindh government for the Fiscal Year 2019-20.

KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman wrote a letter to the Sindh local government and finance secretaries on October 10 regarding the enhancement of Grand-in-Aid for the increase in salaries and pensions of the current and former employees of the KMC, district municipal corporations and the Karachi District Council.

The KMC metropolitan commissioner informed that the employees have not been paid the 15% raise for the last three months i.e. July to September, as the Sindh government did not enhance the Grand-in-Aid. Rehman said the employees and pensioners have been agitated at this.

“The monthly increase in the salaries of KMC employees is approximately Rs42million, which has been accumulated up to Rs126million” for the last three months, the letter read.

‘Similarly, an amount of Rs10.50 million has been accumulated for the enhanced amount of pension.”

The metropolitan commissioner requested the Sindh government to clear the backlog amounting to Rs136.5 million, so that the KMC could pay the above-mentioned arrears.

Speaking to Samaa Digital, Sindh Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh denied having received any letter in this regard.

He said the Sindh government was already looking into financial constraints of the KMC, however, did not specify a time-frame for the resolution of the financial crisis.

The KMC has a total of 14,500 employees. The amount of their salaries is estimated to be Rs850 million a month.

The KMC currently receives an amount of Rs590 million in the monthly Grant-in-Aid in share of the employees’ salaries and octroi & zila tax from the Sindh government. However, the corporation is supposed to receive Rs1170 million monthly from the Sindh government.

KMC’s financial advisor Dr Asghar Abbas Shaikh told Samaa Digitial that the corporation is currently facing financial constraints and the non-issuance of outstanding funds is only making the situation worse.

