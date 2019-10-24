KMC to issue one-month fire risk allowance to protesting firefighters

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will issue one-month fire risk allowance to firefighters on October 25, KMC officials said Thursday.

The decision was made at a meeting of KMC officials, presided over by Deputy Mayor Arshad Hassan.

During the meeting, KMC’s financial adviser Asghar Abbas Shaikh assured the deputy mayor of the issuance of one-month fire risk allowance on October 25.

Deputy Mayor Hassan said the KMC was currently short of resources otherwise it released salaries and pensions of employees on time.

He said Mayor Wasim Akhtar was efficiently running the KMC affairs despite the lack of resources.

When asked, Mayor Akhtar also confirmed to Samaa Digital that the KMC’s finance department would release one-month fire risk allowance to firefighters on Friday.

“We are hardly managing the release of one-month fire risk allowance out of the unpaid dues for the past 17 months,” he said.

The mayor said the outstanding fire risk allowance amounts to Rs400 million and the KMC would release it in installments.

The issuance of 17-month fire risk allowance is the foremost demand of the firefighters, who have been staging a protest sit-in at the Central Fire Brigade office in Karachi since October 17.

There are around 1200 firefighters who have not been paid their fire risk and medical allowances, or provided new uniforms for the last one-and-a-half year.

The firefighters said they would end their protest if the KMC released their one-month allowance by Friday.