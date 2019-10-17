Thursday, October 17, 2019  | 17 Safar, 1441 | BETA
KMC demolishes National Museum’s canteen

4 mins ago
 
The restaurant and canteen inside Karachi’s National Museum of Pakistan were demolished by the city government’s anti-encroachment cell on Thursday.

The team was accompanied by the police.

The Supreme Court had sent a notice to shut down the canteen and restaurant a month ago. Following this, the KMC had sent a notice to the museum administration. The structures were demolished after the orders were not implemented, said Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui.

The restaurant has been completely demolished and food items have been confiscated.

Earlier this year, the ownership of the museum was transferred to the federal government following a court ruling.

