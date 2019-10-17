KMC clears encroachments from Karachi’s Burns Garden

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation demolished on Thursday an illegally constructed cafe and four shops inside Karachi’s Burns Garden, where the National Museum also stands.

Officials of the KMC’s anti-encroachment department razed the cafe and shops using heavy machinery. KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui supervised the operation in the presence of police.

Siddiqui said the action was taken on the directives of the Supreme Court. He said the owners were served notices to vacate the shops a month ago.

He said the shop owners didn’t comply with the orders, which was why the anti-encroachment department took action against them.

KMC staffers also seized the goods and wares present inside the shops.

Siddiqui said that no commercial activities were allowed within the premises of parks, public places and amenity plots as per the Supreme Court orders. He said the owners had been running their businesses in these illegal shops for several years.

The KMC official said the metropolitan corporation was clearing encroachments all over Karachi and the operation would continue indiscriminately.

