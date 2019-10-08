KMC big gun Masood Alam barred from travelling abroad

Masood Alam, senior director coordination of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, was barred on Tuesday from travelling out of the country by immigration officials at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

Alam arrived at the airport along with Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to board a flight to Copenhagen, Denmark to attend the four-day World Mayors’ Conference on Climate Change. The conference will be attended by mayors of around 102 cities from across the world.

Sources within the Immigration Department said Alam was barred from travelling abroad as his name was in the Federal Investigation Agency’s “stop list” due to an ongoing inquiry against him by the National Accountability Bureau.

Alam was to accompany the Karachi mayor to the four-day conference in Copenhagen.

Reached for comment, the senior KMC officer said he had just gone to the airport to see off Mayor Akhtar and nothing more.

Alam is facing NAB inquiries in two cases pertaining to the embezzlement of funds released for cleaning storm water drains, and for purchasing fire tenders from a Finish company, Leap Frog, and maintaining them.

He is accused of corruption worth millions of rupees.