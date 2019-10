A young man was killed in Karachi after his throat was slit by a kite string on Wednesday.

The man was riding his motorcycle near the Banaras Flyover when the accident occurred. As a result, he fell off his motorcycle. The police and rescue teams reached the scene but he had already died.

The deceased’s family members said he was going to get married in six months.

He will be laid to rest on Thursday.

