Killed people on instructions of a London man: MQM-L hitman

Picture of the suspected target killer, Abdul Salam, released by the police.

A suspected target killer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, who was presented before the media a day earlier, has confessed to killing people on the instructions of a man in London and another individual known as ‘Nadeem Marblewala’, according to the police.

Abdul Salam, who allegedly killed 111 people, was presented before an anti-terrorism court on Thursday. The investigation officer told the court that the police found the suspect in possession of explosives and weapons.

The court remanded him in police custody for 10 days.

In his press conference on Wednesday, East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar told reporters that the 45-year-old suspect confessed to have killed 111 people during interrogation.

He said Salam was involved in the killing of two army personnel, one navy official, eight policemen, doctors, government employees and women.

SSP Mahesar said the alleged hitman was arrested on a tip-off. He said Salam forayed into the notorious world of targeted killings by murdering a worker of the rival political party, MQM-Haqiqi, in 1994.

Salam is accused of killing one activist of the Pakistan People’s Party, 14 of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and 11 workers of the MQM-Haqiqi. He also allegedly killed 57 people, suspecting them of tipping off the police, besides raping and murdering five girls.

The officer said the high-profile suspect is also an employee at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.