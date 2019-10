A missing child was recovered during a raid by the police in Pindi Bhattian.

The raid was conducted near the M3-Motorway. Three people were arrested and a case has been registered against them.

The suspects had kidnapped the young boy for ransom and were arrested when they went to pick up the ransom money.

A case under Section 365-A has been registered against them at the Saddar police station.

The boy was kidnapped three months ago. Weapons were also recovered from their possession.

