HOME > Politics

Khursheed Shah to be presented in Sukkur court

1 hour ago
 
Khursheed Shah to be presented in Sukkur court
Photo: Khursheed Ahmed Shah/Facebook

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah will be presented in an accountability court in Sukkur as his nine-day physical remand comes to an end today (Tuesday). 

NAB is expected to ask for a 15-day extension in his physical remand.

A joint team of NAB Rawalpindi and Sukkur had arrested Shah in Islamabad on September 18. They accused him of owning more assets than known sources of income. He was then shifted to Sukkur for further investigation.

Related: Khursheed Shah arrested by NAB in Islamabad

Strict security arrangements are in place outside the court in Sukkur and the roads leading to the court have been blocked for routine traffic.

On September 29, the bureau arrested a close associate of Shah from Rohri, Zabardast Khan Mahar, during a raid at his residence in Rohri’s Ali Wahan.

TOPICS:
khursheed shah NAB
 
