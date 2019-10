The PTI MPA closed his mouth after a PPP lawmaker raised the issue

PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman found himself in hot water after a PPP lawmaker accused him of chewing gum during a session of the Sindh Assembly on Monday.

When he was asked about it, he became silent and closed his mouth.MPA Zulfikar Shah claimed that Zaman has hidden the gum inside his mouth and said that the deputy speaker to check his mouth.The deputy speaker replied: "How can I look inside his mouth?"Earlier, Zaman had told the deputy speaker to ask all PPP members to return to the assembly and meet the quorum after they left the session to get tea."Our members had gone to drink tea, but he [Zaman] was chewing gum during the session," said Shah.Zaman had even claimed that the chief minister is being dramatic for no good reason. They are planting trees in the entire city and the DMC has been cutting them down, he remarked.