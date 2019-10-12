Khanewal police accuse woman of killing teen son

A woman and a man were arrested on Friday for killing the suspect’s 13-year-old son in Khanewal’s Kabirwala.

They were arrested 10 days after the child’s body was found in a stream.

The suspects have confessed to the murder, the police have claimed.

The woman said that her son was a thief, so she made a plan to kill him and pushed him in a stream. On the other hand, the man said that he pushed the child after a fight erupted between them when he came to the woman’s house on his motorcycle.

DPO claimed that the child didn’t like that suspect coming to their house.

