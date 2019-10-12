Saturday, October 12, 2019  | 12 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Khanewal police accuse woman of killing teen son

3 hours ago
 
Khanewal police accuse woman of killing teen son

A woman and a man were arrested on Friday for killing the suspect’s 13-year-old son in Khanewal’s Kabirwala. 

They were arrested 10 days after the child’s body was found in a stream.

The suspects have confessed to the murder, the police have claimed.

The woman said that her son was a thief, so she made a plan to kill him and pushed him in a stream. On the other hand, the man said that he pushed the child after a fight erupted between them when he came to the woman’s house on his motorcycle.

DPO claimed that the child didn’t like that suspect coming to their house.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
khanewal Murder
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
No one responsible for COMSATS student’s death, says registrar
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
Man, son found dead in Clifton
Man, son found dead in Clifton
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.