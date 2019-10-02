Khanani and Kalia employees acquitted in money laundering case

All people affiliated with Khanani and Kali International, which used to be one of Pakistan’s largest foreign exchange companies, have been acquitted in a money laundering case.

The verdict was announced by a single bench of the Sindh High Court on Wednesday.

Abdul Aziz Polani, Altaf Khanani, Zakeera Javed Qasim, Hanif Kalia, Munaf Kalia, Javed Khanani, and Atif Polani were acquitted by Justice Muhammad Saleem. The FIA had accused the suspects of laundering Rs550 million and transferring them into foreign accounts.

The criminal appeal against the suspects was first heard in 2011.

Related: Munaf Kalia to be handed over to Karachi FIA

More than 42 witnesses recorded their statements against the FIA, while 58 witnesses didn’t appear in court.

Eight people were acquitted by the high court on April 3, 2019.

Javed Khanani and Munaf Kalia, the directors of Khanani and Kalia International, were arrested by the FIA in 2008 on charges of money laundering and illegal transfer of money. They were accused of transferring foreign currency from Pakistan and running an illegal ‘hawala/hundi’ business [a method of transferring money in which a person pays a certain amount to someone in one country, and their relatives/friends receive it in another country]. The FIA lodged cases against them in Karachi, Lahore, and Abbottabad.

By 2011, all the suspects were acquitted in all but one case.

Related: Khanani and Kalia brothers acquitted in money laundering case

The FIA, however, charged Javed Khanani once again in 2015 in a fresh hawala/hundi case. He was taken into custody briefly and then released on bail. The next year, he died after falling off the eighth floor of an under-construction building in Karachi.

In 2017, Altaf Khanani was sentenced to 68 months in prison in the US for money laundering. He was arrested in Panama and then handed over to the US authorities. He is also blacklisted in the US along with his son, Obaid Khanani and nephew, Hozaifa Khanani.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.