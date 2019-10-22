KE’s digitization of services helps facilitate consumers

The K-Electric, the sole power utility in Karachi, has digitized a number of its services in order to help facilitate consumers, it said in a statement Tuesday.

The KE has taken several initiatives aimed at reducing the turnaround for provision of new industrial connections in Karachi. These include a faster and simpler process for applying for new connections, which can also be completed online. The number of required documents has also been reduced, while consumers can also avail an e-payment option for their new connection.

Consumers can also use KE’s online cost calculator and online case tracking service to get the tentative cost and track the progress of their applications for new connections.

The power utility said that initiatives like the launch of online portals and announcement of tariff changes in advance have also been acknowledged by the World Bank, as Pakistan has emerged among the top 20 reformers globally with initiatives in six indicators under the Ease of Doing Business score, including the “Getting Electricity” indicator as well.

“The power utility is committed to provide reliable and quality power supply with customer-friendly processes. We have been at the forefront of introducing the latest technology to enhance the experience of our customers,” the statement read.

“Exempting industries from load-shed since 2010 has fueled industrial growth and economic prosperity in the city. Moreover, we are upgrading our infrastructure to meet growing power demand of new industrial consumers.”

The power utility promised to continue its efforts to further enhance the overall business environment in Karachi, in partnership with the Board of Investment, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, World Bank and other concerned authorities.