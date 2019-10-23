KDA politicising matter: MNA reacts to encroachment on personal property

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Alamgir Khan says china-cutting is being carried out in three of his plots in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 1.

The term refers to illegal carving of land into small plots for business purposes.

Khan visited the office of KDA Director-General Dr Badar Jamil and asked why the authority is not taking action over his complaint against land grabbers.

The FixIt campaigner said he had the option to stage a protest, but did not do it because it is his personal matter. He said he does not want to involve the public.

“I had made several visits to the KDA office, but none of the officers were ready to listen to my issue. That is why I am here at the KDA DG office and will not let go until my issue is not resolved by the authorities concerned,” Khan said.

The PTI MNA alleged that the KDA authorities are politicising the matter as they have not taken any step to address his complaint for the last one-and-a-half year.

Khan told SAMAA Digital that three of his plots of different categories were being encroached upon for the last 1.5 years. Two plots, C-30 and C-31, are 600 square yards and one is an 800 square-yard plot, C-33.

The KDA director-general said that the estate and enforcement department is looking after the MNA’s complaint and the authorities are following the legal procedure.

“We have to serve three legal notices to those living on the plots of the PTI lawmaker,” he said, adding that decisive action will be taken against the encroachers after completing legal formalities.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.