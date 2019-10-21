Kate Middleton shares special message after Pakistan tour 

Kate Middleton shared a personal note, for the very first time, on the official Instagram account of the Kensington Palace, on Sunday. She informed the followers about the work of a special charity she visited during her tour to Pakistan.

“The community at the SOS Village is built around family – and the best possible family you could imagine – where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care. These vulnerable children, many who have come through traumatic circumstances, are nurtured in this caring environment and are able to form these quality relationships that they so desperately need to thrive,” she wrote.

She signed off the message as Catherine.

The couple visited the charity twice on their five day trip to Pakistan. SOS provides a home and family structure to more than 150 boys and girls in boarding houses. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the facility again after their plane landed back in Lahore instead of Islamabad because of bad weather.

During an interview with CNN, Kate talked of her royal tour, “It’s been fantastic, we have seen a lot of Pakistan, a huge variety. It was amazing seeing some of the geography, but then to see some of the community activities like this has been really special.”