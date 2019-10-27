Kashmiris across the world observe Black Day

Kashmiris, on both sides of the Ceasefire Line and world over, observed Sunday as Black Day against India’s illegal occupation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir on October 27, 1947.

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell, All Parties Hurriyet Conference and other religious and social organizations organised rallies, demonstrations and protest gatherings in all the cities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

District and tehsil administrations arranged the events to observe Black Day on the directives of Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider. The main gathering in this regard was held in Muzaffarabad Sunday afternoon.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Ameen Khan Gandapur was the chief guest attended the public gathering as chief guest.

In his address with attendees, PM Haider suggested the federal government to mandate base camp government and leaders of APHC to plead the case of Kashmiris. He said they are not against Hindus, but Modi’s fascist ideology.

The AJK premier said that Modi is today’s Hitler who has not only unleashed a new wave of terror in occupied Kashmir, but under his reign Indian forces are also targeting civilians along the Ceasefire Line which is a sheer violation of international laws.

He said since August 5, Modi has imposed an undeclared war along the CFL and Indian troops are intentionally targeting civilians in nearby areas.

PM Haider said Pakistan’s assistance for affectees of Indian firing along the Line of Control would be utilized in true spirit. “Bunkers are being constructed to save civilians from Indian firing.”

He thanked the Pakistani nation and all political parties for extending their unwavering support to Kashmiris in their liberation movement.

Speaking on the occasion, Gandapur reiterated Pakistan’s firm resolve to support Kashmiris at all forums for the realization of their right to self-determination. He said August 5 has also become a black day in the history of Kashmir, when India illegally and unilaterally abrogated Articles 370 and 35-A in a bid to change demography of the disputed territory.

“Over 80 lakh people are under continuous curfew in occupied Kashmir in the worst humanitarian crises. People are facing acute shortage of food and medicine. No one knows how they are passing their days and nights,” he said.

The minister said it is the moral obligation of the United Nations to intervene and implement its resolutions on Kashmir, otherwise it will be a question mark on its very existence.

He paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri people who remained steadfast in their demand for the UN-acknowledged right to self-determination for the past 72 years.

“Because of their sacrifices and Pakistan’s commitment, we will see dawn of independence in sha Allah,” Gandapur said.

He informed the gathering that a number of countries, international organizations and the media supported Pakistan’s principled stance on the Kashmir issue. “Thus, India’s misleading narrative over the situation in occupied Kashmir has been exposed the world over.”

The minister said meetings of the OIC and SAARC would be convened to discuss the current situation of Kashmir.

He again appealed the UN to stop India’s state terrorism and aggression along the CFL in order to avert the threat of a war threat between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Member of Britain’s House of Lords Qurban Hussain said Kashmir is not a bilateral dispute but an international issue.

He demanded the UN devise some modalities for assisting Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir, who are under curfew for the past 84 days.

A 27-member delegation comprising Pakistan’s Sikh, Christian and Hindu community leaders also attended the main gathering and condemned India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir.

At the end, PM Haider, along with the leadership of all political parties, handed over a memorandum to the UN Observer Mission.