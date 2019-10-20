Kashmir PM Haider urges UNSC to notice ‘Indian aggression’

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has asked the United National Security Council to take notice of Indian forces targeting Pakistan’s civilian population.

“Indian troops are firing at the civilian population in violation of international laws. UNSC must take notice of Indian aggression,” said Raja Farooq in his brief video message released on Sunday.

He added that 11 civilians were killed while eight others were wounded by Indian forces.

He condemned the unprovoked firing carried out by “coward Indian army” along the Line of Control.