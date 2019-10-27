Kashmir marks anniversary of 1947 Indian invasion with ‘black day’

On October 27, 1947, Indian forces entered Kashmir and never left. Ever since, Kashmiris have observed a ‘black day’ on October 27.

This October 27 marks not only the anniversary of the invasion but also almost three months since the siege. The region is still under lockdown and has been since August 5 and an information blackout is still being imposed.

The black day being observed by Kashmiris and their supporters across the world has a double meaning today. A black day was also observed in Pakistan, in support of Kashmiris.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations have said that October 27, 1947 is the darkest day in the history of Kashmir when India, in total violation of all international norms and democratic values, landed its troops in Jammu and Kashmir and occupied the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people.

A spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party issued a statement saying that the people of Jammu and Kashmir never accepted India’s forcible occupation of their homeland. He said that Kashmir had never been part of India and that Kashmiris would continue their freedom struggle against this illegal and forcible Indian rule till settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with their aspirations.

The spokesperson said that the people of Kashmir had rendered innumerable sacrifices in their struggle for self-determination and were committed to getting their freedom.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat General Secretary Nahida Nasreen said in a statement that on August 14, 1947 the Subcontinent was divided on the basis of the two-nation theory and Kashmir was a natural part of Pakistan. However, she said, that didn’t happen. “Then on October 27, India invaded Kashmir and took control of the territory forcibly. Thus, this day marks the beginning of the Kashmir dispute and Indian occupation.”

APHC leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori in his message from the Kathua Jail in Jammu said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had rejected the forced occupation of their motherland. He added that the Kashmiris had been making sacrifices against this occupation for the past 70 years.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian held Jammu and Kashmir till the realization of their legitimate right to self-determination.

The president said Indian occupying forces are perpetrating unspeakable crimes against Kashmiri people, including women and children, with complete impunity.

Prime Minister Khan said the Kashmir Black Day being observed in Pakistan and across the world today is different from the past. He said on October 27, 1947 India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and, on August 5 this year, it took further steps to unilaterally alter the disputed status of the territory and change its demographic structure and identity.

He said Pakistan, Kashmiris and the Muslim community have rejected this travesty of law and justice.