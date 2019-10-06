Sunday, October 6, 2019  | 6 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Kashmir, Jhelum hit by earthquake of 3.8 magnitude

2 hours ago
 
Kashmir, Jhelum hit by earthquake of 3.8 magnitude
Photo: AFP/file

A small earthquake measuring 3.8 in magnitude hit Jhelum and Azad Kashmir Sunday morning. 

The quake struck near Jhelum at a relatively shallow depth of 15 km, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

Jhelum is located in northeastern Pakistan roughly 120 km southeast of Islamabad.

The tremors were felt in Mirpur, Jhelum and other areas.

On September 24, a powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan, damaging scores of homes and shops and killing at least 22 people and injuring over 700. The quake even damaged a key road leading to the town of Mirpur in Azad Kashmir and adjoining villages.

