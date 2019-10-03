Thursday, October 3, 2019  | 3 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Kashmir dispute has now become an international issue: Qureshi

13 mins ago
 
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that the incumbent government highlighted the Kashmir dispute in such a manner that it had now become an international issue.

The minister said so while speaking to the media in Multan. He said all those, who previously remained in power in Pakistan, had failed to highlight the issue globally.

Pakistan PM Khan in a call to awake the world’s conscience last week asked it to choose either the more than 1 billion strong Indian market or justice for the Kashmiri people. He was addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The premier had spoken on a range of issues, including the Kashmir conflict with India, Islamophobia, climate change and world peace.

Qureshi said this was the first time that the Kashmir dispute was spotlighted so effectively. He said India was exposed before the entire world.

“The media across the world, including the Indian media, political leaders and courts, are saying that atrocities are being committed in Kashmir,” the foreign minister said.

