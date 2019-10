Sewerage water from gutters and drains overflowed in Karachi’s Nazimabad Town.

According to a resident of Nazimabad, the water has been on the streets for the last month and is having an impact on their daily life.

“The sewerage water on the streets increases our chances of getting infected with fatal diseases, such as dengue and malaria,” one of the residents said.

They also complained that no action was taken by the local government to clean the roads.