Karachi’s Kidney Hill Park is getting a makeover

The people of Karachi will soon have an all new recreational park to visit in Bahadurabad near the Karachi Cooperative Housing Society.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is going to start renovation work at the Ahmed Ali Park, which is popularly known as the Kidney Hill Park, after retrieving 20 acres of encroached land.

It is spread across 62 acres of land. The park was once a recreational site for the residents of the area. Some portions of the park, however, were encroached by land grabbers after 2006. Residential units and dairy farms were set up at the amenity land of the park.

This is the story of nearly every other park of Karachi.

KMC Anti-Encroachment Department Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital that the Supreme Court, at the start of this year, ordered retrieval of the encroached land of the Kidney Hill Park. “Around 20 acres of the park’s land was encroached by the Kokan Cooperative Housing Society. It claimed that the land belonged to the society. They moved the Sindh High Court on the matter,” the KMC official said.

The apex court cancelled a stay order given by the high court to the Kokan Cooperative Housing Society, which paved the way for KMC to initiate its action.

The KMC has demolished 17 bungalows constructed on the park’s premises. Three of them were under construction. “The builder mafia and Kokan society were responsible for the illegal construction on the park’s land,” Siddiqui said.

The KMC anti-encroachment department has issued an evacuation notice to the residents.

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board had also encroached three acres of the park’s land by constructing a water pumping station and residences for its officers.

“If the Supreme Court did not intervene, the entire park would have been converted into a residential scheme,” the KMC senior director said. The land has now been retrieved and renovation work is under way.

KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehman told SAMAA Digital that the park would open for public in a month. “Ahmed Ali Park will be a gift for the people of Karachi by the KMC administration. It will be a beautiful place to visit after renovation,” Dr Rehman said.

Over 3,000 saplings of different species will be planted at different locations of the park. The park will have a jogging track and sewerage treatment plants.

It has been named after Professor Ahmed Ali, an eminent writer and poet of the 19th century.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar is going to review the renovation and rehabilitation work during a visit today.

