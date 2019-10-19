Saturday, October 19, 2019  | 19 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Karachi’s fire stations up and running as strike called off

3 hours ago
Photo: Online

Karachi’s fire stations are open for business now after the firefighters called off their strike after successful negotiations with Mayor Wasim Akhtar Friday night. 

They staged a protest and claimed that they don’t get their salaries on time and aren’t being paid a fire risk allowance either.

On Friday, a fire had erupted at a building in Awami Markaz and the firefighters reached the site after a deliberate delay. This led to people criticising the fire department and the city government.

Following this, Mayor Akhtar met the employees of the fire department. He assured them that their demands will be met.

He said that they will be given a fire risk allowance from next month.

A city government spokesperson said that all their problems with the members of the fire department have been solved. “They will all come for duty now”.

The mayor, while speaking to the media, said that they will try to pay them risk allowance regularly. The rest of the dues will be cleared after the government approves their grant.





 


 
 
 
 
 
 

