Karachi’s fire stations closed as employees stage strike

Fire stations across Karachi remain closed on Thursday as the department’s employees have been staging a protest.

They have claimed that they don’t get their salaries on time and aren’t being paid a fire risk allowance either.

The decision to stage a protest was made on Wednesday.

On October 10, Mayor Wasim Akhtar had said that all fire brigade staffers will be paid one month’s fire risk allowance.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Akhtar and attended by Chief Fire Officer Tehsin Siddiqui, Fire Brigade Director Tasneem Ahmad, Municipal Commissioner Asghar Abbas among others. They discussed the problems and performance of the fire department.

The mayor announced that it was the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s priority to solve the issues being faced by the firefighters so that they could perform duties more efficiently.

The meeting then decided to pay one-month fire risk allowance to the fire brigade staffers along with their monthly salary.

