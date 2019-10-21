Monday, October 21, 2019  | 21 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Karachi’s District West lawmakers apprise KWSB MD of water woes

4 mins ago
A delegation of lawmakers from Karachi’s District West informed on Monday the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board managing director about the issues relating to water supply in the district.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPAs, Adeel Shahzad and Abdul Basit, along with District Municipal Corporation West Chairman Izhar Ahmed, met KWSB MD Asadullah Khan at the board’s head office on in Karachi.

They informed the KWSB managing director about an acute shortage of water in the Baldia Town, Keamari and Orangi Town areas.

The public representatives said that leakages in water supply lines and the theft of water were the main reasons behind its shortage.

They said the pressure of water in supply lines in Baldia Town was very low as it was situated at the city’s tail end and because of illegal connections in the main line.

The KWSB MD said the board was taking measures to ensure availability of water in the areas which are situated at the tail end of the megapolis, according to a KWSB spokesperson. He said the water supply schedule was being strictly followed for these areas.

Khan said that new valves would be installed at pumping stations for improving supply to Baldia Town, Orangi Town and adjacent areas.

