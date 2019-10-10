Karachi’s District East administration lifts 40,000 tons of garbage

East DC Ahmed Ali speaks to reporters at his office in Karachi. Photo: Author

The administration of Karachi’s District East has lifted 40,000 tons of garbage during a cleanliness campaign initiated by the Sindh government on September 21.

The said figure was given by the East Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Ali during a press briefing at his office Thursday.

“Out of the 40,000 tons of lifted garbage, 3,500 tons have already been transferred to landfill sites,” he said.

During the cleanliness campaign, the district administration converted some places into temporary garbage transfer stations, which include the China Ground, Shaheen Ground, two plots on the University Road, empty space beneath the Jamali Colony Bridge and one plot near Suparco.

The deputy commissioner said these GTSs were made on a temporary basis and these places would be cleaned and restored at the end of the campaign.

The provincial government has released a fund of Rs50 million to the administration of every district in the city for cleaning their respective areas. DC Ali said the funds were being utilised in a transparent manner.

The district administration has already outsourced cleanliness work to different private contractors.

However, the deputy commissioner is of the view that Karachi is a mega city and available resources are not enough to carry out the cleanliness campaign.