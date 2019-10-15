Tuesday, October 15, 2019  | 15 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Local

Karachiites can soon enjoy a chairlift ride between two parks

2 hours ago
 
Karachiites can soon enjoy a chairlift ride between two parks

A chairlift will be installed from Karachi’s Ahmed Ali Park, popularly known as Kidney Hill Park, to Hill Park for the entertainment of visitors. 

This was announced by Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Tuesday during a visit to Ahmed Ali Park to review the status of its ongoing renovation work.

An elevated passenger rope way, or chairlift, is a type of aerial lift, which consists of a continuously circulating steel cable loop strung between two end terminals and usually over intermediate towers, carrying a series of chairs.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will get it done with help from the private sector.

It is also working on making an urban forest in Karachi so that people can experience a pleasant atmosphere like that of other cities, including Islamabad and Murree.

Akhtar lauded the efforts of the KMC metropolitan commissioner for carrying renovation work at the park. He said it will open for the public soon.

The Karachi mayor said 30% of the park was encroached for several years. The encroachments have now been razed, he said.

Akhtar hoped that the Sindh government would release the funds for the renovation and rehabilitation of the park.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 




 
