Monday, October 21, 2019  | 21 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case

2 hours ago
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case

Photo: AFP

A court in Karachi approved the bail of a shopkeeper in a fake eggs case. 

He has been ordered to submit R10,000 surety bond.

The suspect was arrested on charges of selling fake eggs at his shop. The police have claimed to have seized two dozen fake eggs from his general store after receiving a complaint. The eggs were produced using plastic, they said.

The shopkeeper, however, argued that that the person who filed a complaint against him didn’t even purchase eggs from his shop.

“We don’t use the shopping bag in which the eggs were given to the customer,” he told the court.

The investigating officer said that they are investigating who was supplying eggs to the shopkeeper.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 

 

 
Fake eggs Karachi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Keep your children away from instant noodles
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.