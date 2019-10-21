Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case

A court in Karachi approved the bail of a shopkeeper in a fake eggs case.

He has been ordered to submit R10,000 surety bond.

The suspect was arrested on charges of selling fake eggs at his shop. The police have claimed to have seized two dozen fake eggs from his general store after receiving a complaint. The eggs were produced using plastic, they said.

The shopkeeper, however, argued that that the person who filed a complaint against him didn’t even purchase eggs from his shop.

“We don’t use the shopping bag in which the eggs were given to the customer,” he told the court.

The investigating officer said that they are investigating who was supplying eggs to the shopkeeper.

