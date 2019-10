A robber looted valuables worth Rs0.4 million from a house in Karachi’s Landhi No 1 Wednesday night.

He entered the house through the roof and then stole gold jewellery and mobile phones.

While he was escaping a child saw his face, the family told the police. The family has claimed that one of their neighbours was involved in the robbery. The police have arrested that man on the basis of suspicion.

A case has been registered.