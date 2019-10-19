Karachi records 21 dog bite cases in the last 12 hours

As many as 21 dog bite cases were brought to Karachi’s Jinnah hospital between 8pm Friday and 8am Saturday.

The patients’ ages ranged from two years to 70 years. The majority of the cases were from the neighbourhoods of Lines Area, Shah Faisal Colony and Korangi.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Executive Director and in-charge of the hospital’s emergency ward, Dr Seemin Jamali, said that 8,800 people had been given the anti-rabies vaccine since January. Nine people have died of rabies at the hospital, she said.

Meanwhile, the total number of dog bite cases reached 122,566 across Sindh, data from the district health information system showed. The highest number was from Dadu, Kamber and Naushero Feroze districts, where cases had crossed the 10,000 mark.

The death toll from rabies has reached 19 in Sindh this year.

The Sindh High Court said on Wednesday that anyone is allowed to catch stray dogs in the province. The local government and health secretaries were ordered to present their reports on October 22 regarding the work they’ve done in this regard.

