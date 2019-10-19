Saturday, October 19, 2019  | 19 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Karachi records 21 dog bite cases in the last 12 hours

25 mins ago
Karachi records 21 dog bite cases in the last 12 hours

Photo: Online

As many as 21 dog bite cases were brought to Karachi’s Jinnah hospital between 8pm Friday and 8am Saturday.

The patients’ ages ranged from two years to 70 years. The majority of the cases were from the neighbourhoods of Lines Area, Shah Faisal Colony and Korangi.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Executive Director and in-charge of the hospital’s emergency ward, Dr Seemin Jamali, said that 8,800 people had been given the anti-rabies vaccine since January. Nine people have died of rabies at the hospital, she said.

Meanwhile, the total number of dog bite cases reached 122,566 across Sindh, data from the district health information system showed. The highest number was from Dadu, Kamber and Naushero Feroze districts, where cases had crossed the 10,000 mark.

The death toll from rabies has reached 19 in Sindh this year.

The Sindh High Court said on Wednesday that anyone is allowed to catch stray dogs in the province. The local government and health secretaries were ordered to present their reports on October 22 regarding the work they’ve done in this regard.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
dog Karachi rabies
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
rabies, India, dog bite cases
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Karachi’s first liquor bar was run by a woman
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
Former Karachi police chief Shahid Hayat passes away
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
Iqra shares fresh picture with Yasir Hussain from US vacation
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.