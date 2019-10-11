Video: Karachi policeman misbehaves with an old man

A Karachi policeman landed in hot water after a video of him misbehaving with an old man went viral Thursday.
East DIG Aamer Farooqui has taken notice of it and summoned a report on the matter.
The video shows a policeman entering a restaurant and then misbehaving with an old man, who seems to be the owner of the place. The police officer holds the man by his collar and then pushes him away.
The officer has been identified as Brigade SHO Naveed Soomro. He claimed that he had gone to the eatery to investigate an attack on a sub-inspector. He claimed that when he asked the owner for the CCTV footage of the attack, the owner said that he won't give him the video.