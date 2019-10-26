Saturday, October 26, 2019  | 26 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Karachi police arrest ‘drug dealers’ accused of murder

2 mins ago
The Karachi District Central police say they have arrested a two-man group of drug dealers who were involved in murder. 

Abdul Ghaffar, alias Iqbal, his wife Babra and Nadeem alias Cockroach were arrested by the police, Investigations SSP Tariq Nawaz said at a press conference on Saturday.

Eight kilogrammes of heroin, 210 bottles of liquor and weapons used in a murder were seized from their possession.

Three days ago they murdered a young man in the New Karachi Industrial Area, said the SSP, adding that the victim was a police informant.

