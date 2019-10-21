Karachi newspaper hawker’s son tops intermediate exams

Anas Habib, a newspaper hawker’s son, beat 43,021 students to come first in the Intermediate Exams, 2019, in Karachi.

“Anas’ first position has made all of us proud,” his father, Muhammad Habib, said on SAMAA TV programme Naya Din on Monday.

Habib, has been selling newspapers in buses near Empress Market for the past 50 years. “With meager wages, educating Anas was a difficult task which cost Rs70,000-80,000 annually,” he said.

“I would give credit to my wife and my daughter who made educating Anas easy for me. They earned money by stitching clothes and giving tuitions, equally contributing in the finances for his education,” Habib added.

Anas completed his schooling from a private school and then joined Tabani’s College. Initially, a science student, Habib shifted to commerce in his first year of the intermediate which made his father a little doubtful of his result, the topper said.

“My first position, however, cleared all his fears and inhibitions,” he said.

Talking about his study routine, Anas said that hard work was the key player in his success. “I studied extra hours late at night and did not go to coaching centres, nor took help from tuition teachers. My mother and sister were my teachers, they helped me whenever I got stuck,” he shared.

“Anas was a good and responsible student,” said his sister Hina. “He studied not only from the course books but also took notes from other reference books,” she remarked.

While talking about his education plans for the future, Anas said that he has taken admission in CA and plans to take his CSS exams.