Saturday, October 12, 2019  | 12 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi man pursuing daughter’s murder case goes missing

3 hours ago
 
Karachi man pursuing daughter’s murder case goes missing

 

Mohammad Mehmood Chandio. Photo: SAMAA TV screengrab

A man, who had been pursuing his infant daughter’s murder case, went missing while he was on his way to a court in Karachi four days ago, according to his family.

Mohammad Mehmood Chandio’s eight-month-old daughter, Khadija, was killed in a shooting on his house in Karachi’s Manghopir area ten months ago.

A landlord in Chandio’s village in Qambar ShahdadKot had accused him of helping a couple elope and allegedly ordered the attack on his house in Karachi.

The police have received a missing complaint from his relatives. However, the law enforcers have so far been unsuccessful in locating the missing man.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
Dacoits hold family hostage, rob house in Islamabad
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
ACE arrests CEO of fake housing society in Karachi
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
Karachi braces for more showers following overnight rain
Man, son found dead in Clifton
Man, son found dead in Clifton
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
Sindh announces public holiday on October 14
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.