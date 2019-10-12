Karachi man pursuing daughter’s murder case goes missing

Mohammad Mehmood Chandio. Photo: SAMAA TV screengrab

A man, who had been pursuing his infant daughter’s murder case, went missing while he was on his way to a court in Karachi four days ago, according to his family.

Mohammad Mehmood Chandio’s eight-month-old daughter, Khadija, was killed in a shooting on his house in Karachi’s Manghopir area ten months ago.

A landlord in Chandio’s village in Qambar ShahdadKot had accused him of helping a couple elope and allegedly ordered the attack on his house in Karachi.

The police have received a missing complaint from his relatives. However, the law enforcers have so far been unsuccessful in locating the missing man.