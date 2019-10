He has been arrested

He would wear his wife's old burqa and broke into shops.CCTV footage of his robberies emerged, showing him wearing a black burqa and hiding his face with a niqab.The suspect, identified as Arman, robbed a store in New Karachi's Sarafa Market. During his robberies, he only stole cash.The police are now looking for his accomplice.