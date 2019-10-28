Karachi festival brings Pakistan’s animation industry into spotlight

Thousands of children were shown Pakistan’s animated movies, such as Donkey King, 3 Bahadur and Quaid Say Baatain, over the weekend during a film festival in Karachi.

They were screened in cinemas across the city as part of the second Pakistan International Film Festival, which has been organised by the Karachi Film Society. It was held from October 25 to October 27.

Arif Jilani’s film Bilal–A New Breed of Hero was screened for the first time in Pakistan. The movie was released in more than 25 countries in 2018.

“Our aim is to promote animated movies in the country,” said one of the organisers.

The screenings were followed by a seminar on the potential of animation in Pakistan

In one of the discussions, panellists stressed the importance of faculty for the country’s animation industry.

Asif Iqbal, the CEO of Bridge Animations, said that to build an animation studio it was very important to first establish an academy. “The faculty for animation is the biggest challenge,” he added.

The panellists even pointed out that animation industry in Pakistan is currently in its phase of infancy.

Iqbal emphasised that the two major things the industry lacked in are scriptwriting and production design. He, however, pointed out that in recent times excellent films have been made and the quality of work is going up.

Amyn Farooqui, the co-founder of Sharp Image, spoke about the usage of visual effects in Pakistani movies. He said that the audiences should be made aware that such effects are increasingly being used in commercial films, such as Loadwedding and 7 Din Mohabbat In.

On the third day of the event, Japanese Filmmaker Geoffrey Wexler was interviewed by Usman Riaz, co-owner of Mano Animation Studios.

Two movies by Wexler were screened at the event. He said that he wants to bring more of these films to the Pakistani cinema.

