Monday, October 28, 2019
HOME > Economy

Karachi electronic traders announce two-day strike

37 mins ago
Electronic traders in Karachi have announced a two-day strike on October 29 and 30 in protest against revised sales tax and the condition to provide computerised national identity card on sale or purchase of up to Rs50,000.

Mohammad Rizwan, the president of Saddar Electronics Market Association, said all electronic markets in the city will remain closed on October 29 and 30.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, he said the issue of revised sales tax and CNIC condition had not been resolved yet.

“We are ready to pay tax and duty on used mobile phones, however, payment of tax equal to a new cell phone is unacceptable,” Rizwan said.

He said the government was not willing to talk to them as it was under pressure by the International Monetary Fund.

“The economy has been destroyed because of wrong policies of the government,” Rizwan added.

