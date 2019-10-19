Saturday, October 19, 2019  | 19 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Karachi cyclists ride to end polio

2 hours ago
Karachi cyclists ride to end polio

 

A cycling event took place in Karachi in the early hours of Saturday as part of an initiative to create awareness about polio.

The event, Ride to End Polio, was arranged by the Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Sindh in collaboration with Karachi-based cycling group Cycologists and the Rotary Club.

Over 150 enthusiastic cyclists from across the city rode from Khayaban-e-Tipu Sultan in DHA Phase 8 to a private park in Zulfiqar Street for over two hours.

An awareness session was later held to talk about the causes and means of prevention of polio, as well as the importance of vaccination.

Talks on the urgency of taking coordinated action to end polio in the country were delivered by Abid Hasan, media coordinator EOC Sindh, Dr Ahmad Ali Shaikh from EOC Sindh and Masood Balli from the Rotary Club Karachi.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
cycling Karachi polio
 
