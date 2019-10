An anti-terrorism court in Karachi sentenced on Wednesday two men to death after they were found guilty of murdering two people.

Anwar Faheem and Khurram Mustafa were convicted of murdering two friends, Sabir Shah and Sharif, in 2011. The convicts were also fined Rs0.4 million.

The court acquitted three others involved in the case after no evidence was found against them.

Those acquitted in the case included Nouman, Rashid and Asif.