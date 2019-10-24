Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
Karachi commissioner ordered to take action against high milk rates

20 mins ago
Karachi commissioner ordered to take action against high milk rates

The Sindh High Court has ordered the Karachi commissioner to take action against people selling milk at high rates and submit a report by November 12. 

A two-member bench of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Agha Faisal heard on Thursday a petition filed against vendors selling milk at whatever price they please.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has been ordered to take action against people selling milk at rates higher than what his office has set. The commissioner has been told to implement the Rs94 per litre price of milk in the city.

The KMC’s deputy director of planning confirmed to the court that the price of milk in Karachi had been set at Rs 94 per litre. “What is the purpose of merely talking? Why don’t you ensure implementation?” asked the court.

Milk sellers are selling milk at whatever price they choose, said Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar. The deputy director said they are conducting raids and imposing fines on offenders.

What is the commissioner doing, why isn’t the Rs94 per litre price being implemented, asked the judges. They directed him to submit his report on November 12.

